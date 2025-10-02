Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan congratulate RSS on centenary

Amaravati, Oct 2 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have congratulated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its centenary.

Chief Minister and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president took to 'X' on Thursday to congratulate the RSS.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on completing 100 years. Wishing them continued success in their service to the nation, particularly in providing humanitarian support to people during times of need," wrote CM Naidu, whose party is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also congratulated RSS on turning 100.

"On this sacred day of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my profound wishes to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on completing 100 glorious years of discipline, service, and nation-first commitment," he said.

The Jana Sena leader wrote that from the freedom movement to every natural calamity and crisis, the RSS has always stood at the forefront, silently serving the nation with unmatched discipline and dedication.

"The strength of the Sangh lies not in words but in actions, in every Swayamsevak who embodies service before self. In 1925, Freedom Fighter Sri Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Ji founded the Sangh with a clear vision: to prepare a generation rooted in discipline, unity, and sacrifice, qualities essential for national independence and the building of a strong Bharat. Since then, the RSS has completed 100 years of dedicated service," posted the actor-politician.

He congratulated Sar Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and said that his journey from an RSS Pracharak to leading the Sangh for more than 15 years reflects his unwavering commitment to uniting society on the timeless values of Sanatan Dharma.

"His leadership continues to inspire millions and strengthen the spirit of service across the nation. My heartfelt wishes to every Swayamsevak on this historic centenary. This is not just 100 years of an organisation, it is 100 years of shaping character, building unity, and living for the nation," added Pawan Kalyan.

