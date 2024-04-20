Chandrababu Naidu promises free bus travel for women

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), April 20 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday promised free bus travel for women if TDP-JSP-BJP alliance comes to power in Andhra Pradesh in the next month's elections.

Interacting with women on the occasion of his birthday at Gudur in Tirupati district, the former chief minister said women would be provided with the facility for free travel on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses.

Promising payment of Rs 4,000 welfare pension for all the eligible beneficiaries on the first day of every month, he said that the amount will be delivered at their doorstep.

Naidu said that the TDP will take the responsibility to transform women as the most powerful section in the country through the 'Maha Sakthi' scheme.

Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deceived all sections of society, Chandrababu Naidu asked what happened to his promises of recruiting teachers through 'Mega DSC' (District Selection Committee) and a job calendar.

Exuding confidence that the one-nation-one-election system will come into effect in 2029 for simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and Assembly across the country, the TDP chief said that 33 per cent reservations for women will be implemented then.

He claimed that the TDP always gave priority to the welfare of women.

He recalled that it was TDP founder late N.T. Rama Rao who gave a call that every woman in the state should be given proper education.

He recalled that Padmavathi University was established by NTR with the sole intention to give proper and quality education to women.

This apart, NTR also provided equal rights for women in ancestral property.

Naidu said when he was the chief minister, he formed DWCRA groups for the self-respect of women.

He recalled that Rs 10,000 each was extended as financial assistance for women under the Pasupu Kumkuma scheme besides providing interest-free loans to them.

Mentioning that a woman is now holding the finance portfolio in the Union Cabinet, Chandrababu said that woman is the finance minister of every household. Stating he always spends his time for the uplift of the poor and the Telugu community, he felt that women are capable of holding the commanding positions in the world if they are educated properly.

He alleged that many local leaders are looting the silicon reserves here and also sand reserves from Swarnamukhi river.

He said that his idea is to set up industries in this area to provide a good future for the youth.

Alleging that the entire state has been witnessing one scam or the other for the past five years, Chandrababu Naidu said that if the YSRCP is again in power, the people will become like slaves.

"My wish is to make the state zero-poverty and I am giving my word to you all on the occasion of my birthday that I will make it a reality," he stated.

