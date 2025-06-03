Chandrababu Naidu reviews arrangements for Yoga Day celebrations at Vizag

Amaravati, June 3 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the largest-ever Yoga session scheduled in Visakhapatnam on International Yoga Day with the participation of 5 lakh people.

He reiterated the government’s goal to set the Guinness World Record. He stressed that meticulous arrangements must be made for the June 21 event.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the International Yoga Day celebrations, the CM instructed that traffic restrictions be managed without causing inconvenience to the public.

He underscored the importance of clear guidance on routes and designated participation zones for people arriving from different regions.

“There should be zero confusion or discomfort. Everyone must reach their allotted area without any hindrance,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

He expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming public response to the June 21 event. He noted that registrations and public participation in Yoga sessions held across districts so far have been impressive.

To build momentum for the Visakhapatnam programme, the CM called for two massive pre-events.

On June 7, Yoga awareness rallies will be held in every village and locality across the state, while on June 14, Yoga practice sessions will take place in one lakh locations, including all educational institutions and available public spaces.

These initiatives aim to mentally and physically prepare the public and ensure enthusiastic participation on Yoga Day.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, Vangalapudi Anitha, Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy, Satya Kumar, Chief Secretary Vijay Anand, and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta attended the review meeting.

Officials briefed the CM on programmes held under ‘Yoga Month’ and the various measures being taken for a successful Yoga Day event. Daily themed Yoga events involving different sections of society have been receiving positive feedback, the CM was told.

Officials also informed the Chief Minister that German hangars are being arranged as backup venues in case of rain on June 21 in Visakhapatnam.

Special Chief Secretary Krishna Babu stated that registrations are being received from every village, with numbers exceeding expectations. Certificates are being issued to those who participate in Yoga for three consecutive days, and even an app is available to generate digital certificates.

Students, women, SHG members, and the general public are actively registering. The estimated total participation is 2 crore people across the state. Out of this target, 1.77 crore registrations have already been completed.

While the goal was to train 2,600 master trainers, 5,353 have already been identified, who in turn have trained 1.48 lakh Yoga practitioners, surpassing the original target of 1.25 lakh.

