Chandrababu Naidu showing traits of a ‘dictator’, says Jagan Reddy

Amaravati, June 19 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is showing traits of a “dictator” by trying to suppress any dissent and gag the voices of those who question the misuse of police.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu is scared of his failure in governance, and his impatience is being manifested in diversion politics and foisting false cases against political opponents.

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the overwhelming response to his recent tours is a standing testimony to the huge anti-incumbency that rose within one year.

Addressing a press conference, Jagan said that Chandrababu Naidu's modus operandi is to catch the small fry, use coercion to seek confession and file cases against popular YSRCP leaders, unmindful of the fact that people could see through his game.

The huge success of ‘Betrayal Day’, which got an overwhelming response, shows that anti-incumbency has set in very fast, as none of the Super Six promises were implemented, and law and order is deteriorating with harassment and false cases, the former Chief Minister said.

"My visit to Sattenapalli on Wednesday in a curfew-like situation shows the measure of repressive methods being adopted by the Chandrababu Naidu government. What is wrong if the Opposition leader visits to console a family," he asked, adding that people are coming in large numbers as they are vexed with the government and are looking towards YSRCP.

He alleged that even during the Podili visit, the government tried to scuttle the event by imposing huge restrictions when milling crowds had come to see him.

A handful of TDP workers tried to disrupt the meeting while farmers who came in large numbers had maintained restraint. Yet, cases were filed against farmers and not those who tried to disrupt the rally, he said.

The YSRCP chief said that there is severe repression in the state, and people are venting their ire at every given opportunity by extending support to YSRCP programmes.

YSRCP leaders and those close to Jagan are being jailed based on fabricated cases based on confession statements by small people, and that’s how Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, the latest one, among others, has been booked.

Bhaskar Reddy’s gunman has filed a case with documentary and visual evidence of his torture and moved court, he said. This is how Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishnamohan Reddy, Raj Kasireddy, Nandigama Suresh and others were held, and they are trying to implicate Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and PV Mithun Reddy, he added.

He pointed out that the apex court had to use its discretionary powers to grant bail to Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, who was arrested using the same modus operandi.

"Then what action should be taken against those TDP workers and leaders who attacked Sakshi's properties at multiple locations, which is nothing short of unbridled rowdyism," he asked.

Jagan alleged that Chandrababu has cheated women and all sections of people by not implementing his poll promises, more so the Stri Nidhi, Talliki Vandanam, free bus travel, Deepam scheme and other schemes, even one year after assuming office.

Atrocities against women and young girls are growing, and no complaints are being received or investigations taken up. Only after the Kuppam incident was trolled on social media did Chandrababu Naidu react, he said.

