Chandrababu Naidu slams Oppn for fielding candidate in V-P election

New Delhi, Aug 22 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday, criticised the opposition parties for fielding a candidate for Vice-Presidential election, knowing well that his defeat is certain.

He said it was not unfair on part of the Opposition to expect TDP support despite the fact that TDP is a partner in the NDA governments, both at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Naidu was talking to media persons after calling on NDA candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, C. P. Radhakrishnan, here.

Accompanied by Union Ministers belonging to the TDP and some party MPs, Chief Minister Naidu met C.P. Radhakrishnan and extended support to him.

"Why announce a Telugu leader as Vice-Presidential candidate knowing defeat was certain," he asked while questioning the decision of INDIA bloc to field former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy as their candidate.

"Politics not important. TDP was part of the NDA even before the elections. Once NDA fielded its candidate, why did they field a candidate when the defeat is certain," he asked.

"How can they expect? We are in an alliance with NDA. How can it be expected that we will support another candidate?" the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister remarked when his reaction was sought to an appeal made by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to TDP and all other parties from Telugu states to back the candidature of Sudershan Reddy.

Stating that TDP is for Telugu community, the TDP Chief recalled that when former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao contested Lok Sabha elections, TDP made the sacrifice for the Telugu leader though it was fighting the Congress.

"Telugu Desam Party is for Telugu community. That is a different issue. We are in alliance. Our party is having ethics, credibility. We have built this credibility over a period of five decades. How can you expect all these things," he asked.

"If anybody compares candidature-wise, he (Radhakrishnan) is the best candidate everybody has to support. If the majority is there, it is a very dignified post," he said and exuded confidence that the NDA candidate will win with comfortable majority.

