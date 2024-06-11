Chandrababu Naidu unanimously elected leader of NDA MLAs in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 11 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu was Tuesday unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh.

At a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs of NDA, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Chandrababu Naidu as the leader of the alliance. All MLAs of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP stood up to support the proposal amid clapping.

TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchen Naidu announced the unanimous election of Chandrababu Naidu as the leader of NDA.

Pawan Kalyan, who was earlier unanimously elected as leader of Jana Sena Legislature Party, hugged Chandrababu Naidu to congratulate him.

The actor-politician said Andhra Pradesh needs the vast political and administrative experience at this crucial juncture to steer the state on the path of development and progress.

Pawan Kalyan recalled his meeting with Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry jail in September last year. He said he had told Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari that good days will come soon.

BJP state president D. Purandeswari said people gave a massive mandate to the NDA as they were eager to end the destructive and anti-people rule of the YSR Congress Party.

Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TDP-Jana Sena-BJP stormed to power with a landslide victory, bagging 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

TDP alone won 135 seats while the BJP candidates emerged victorious in eight constituencies.

YSR Congress Party, which had 151 seats in the previous House, was reduced to just 11 seats.

The alliance also won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor