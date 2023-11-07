Chandrababu Naidu undergoes cataract surgery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 7 Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu underwent cataract surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Doctors at LV Prasad Eye Hospital performed cataract surgery to the right eye of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president, who is on interim bail in alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case. Naidu, who was granted interim bail on health grounds by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 31, also underwent various medical tests at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad since last week.

After his second visit to AIG Hospital on Monday, Naidu had reached LV Prasad for eye check-up and surgery.

The 73-year-old has been residing at his residence in Jubilee Hills since his arrival in Hyderabad on November 1.

Naidu, who was released from Rajahmundry Jail on October 31 after Andhra Pradesh High Court had granted him interim bail for four weeks.

He had reached his residence at Amaravati in the early hours of the day after a 13-hour long journey by road from Rajahmundry.

On November 1, he reached Hyderabad by a special aircraft from Gannavaram Airport Vijayawada.

After spending 52 days in judicial custody in the Skill Development Corporation case, Naidu had walked out of jail following the interim bail granted by Andhra Pradesh High Court on health grounds.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Naidu on September 9 in the Skill Development scam which allegedly took place when he was the chief minister. The next day a court in Vijayawada had sent him to judicial custody. The CID had later filed PT warrant petitions against Naidu in three other corruption cases.

