Chandrababu Naidu, Venkaiah Naidu congratulate Radhakrishnan

Amaravati, Sep 9 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu have congratulated NDA candidate C. P. Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice-President of India.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took to X to congratulate Radhakrishnan, soon after the election result was announced.

“I extend my best wishes to him for a successful, fulfilling, and distinguished tenure devoted to serving our great nation and advancing its progress and prosperity. I am confident that his vast knowledge and rich experience will further strengthen and uphold our democratic values,” posted Naidu, whose party is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Radhakrishnan on being elected as the 15th Vice President of India. “Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Thiru Radhakrishnan is the epitome of discipline, dedication and integrity. His rise through the ranks of the party organisation and his inspiring journey bear testimony to his long years of hard work in public life in the service of the nation,” Venkaiah Naidu said in a post.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications and a TDP leader, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, congratulated Radhakrishnan. “Known for humility, integrity and a deep connect with people, he has tirelessly worked to strengthen democracy and empower communities. Under his experienced leadership and guidance, the Rajya Sabha will further enrich its functioning and inspire the nation,” said the MoS.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also conveyed his heartiest congratulations to Radhakrishnan on his victory in the Vice Presidential elections. “With proven leadership across diverse roles, including his past gubernatorial roles in Jharkhand, Telangana, Puducherry, and Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan ji brings rich political and administrative experience to this role. Wishing him a successful tenure as Vice President.”

BJP’s Telangana unit President Ramchander Rao also congratulated Radhakrishnan. “A seasoned leader with decades of service and commitment, this election reflects the strength of democracy under the NDA. NDA strength: 437 → secured 452 votes, a mandate of trust and unity. Wishing you success in this esteemed responsibility,” the BJP leader posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor