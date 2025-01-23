Chandrababu Naidu's Davos visit successful in creating 'AP Brand' image

Amaravati, Jan 23 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s four-day visit to Davos aimed at creating 'AP Brand' image and setting up a network to invite massive investments to the state ended successfully, the state government said on Thursday.

While holding fruitful discussions with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of various globally-renowned companies and representatives of different nations, the Chief Minister actively took part in the round-table conferences as part of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

According to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Naidu was successful in attracting and impressing the investors. During meetings with heads of different business houses, the Chief Minister explained in detail the opportunities available in the state for making their investments.

He particularly focussed on the new policies being adopted for promoting various business houses and industries, the plans of Swarnandhra-2047 and the cooperation being extended to investors.

The Chief Minister invited them to visit the State personally to have first-hand information on all these issues following which various companies have evinced keen interest to set up their units in the State.

On day one of the World Economic Forum summit, Chandrababu discussed in detail the possibilities of inviting investments from Switzerland during a meeting with the Indian ambassador in Switzerland, Mrudul Kumar.

After arrival at Zurich along with Ministers Nara Lokesh and T.G. Bharat and a team of officers, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the members of the Europe TDP Forum and NRIs.

Chandrababu Naidu also had a friendly meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during which they discussed developmental activities being undertaken in both the Telugu States and the investments being made.

Chandrababu Naidu also took part in the Meet-and-Greet programme with industrialists from both the Telugu states.

On the second day of his visit, Chandrababu addressed a meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on green industrialisation during which he said that only Indians have the capacity to grow as global-level entrepreneurs.

