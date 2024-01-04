Chandrababu Naidu’s wife continues ‘Nijam Gelvali’ yatra, consoles kin of party workers

Visakhapatnam, Jan 4 Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday, consoled the families of TDP activists and sympathisers, who died unable to digest his arrest in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case in September.

As part of ‘Nijam Gelvali’ (truth should prevail) yatra, she visited three families in Srikakulam district on Thursday, the second day of her yatra in north coastal Andhra and presented cheques of Rs 3 lakh each to the families.

She first visited the house of Sambamurthy, 76, in Amadalavalasa constituency and consoled his family members. Shocked over Naidu’s arrest, he died of cardiac arrest on September 9.

Bhuvaneswari, who is daughter of TDP founder and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao, also went to the house of A. Parayyah, 73, and consoled his family members. She assured them that the party will extend all possible help.

She also consoled the family of G. Yerraiah, 67, who had also died of cardiac arrest.

Resuming the yatra from Vizianagaram district on Wednesday, she consoled bereaved families of three TDP supporters in the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. She inquired about their living conditions and provided them with financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each.

She will console more bereaved families in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

In October 2023, she had consoled families of eight TDP supporters.

Naidu was released on bail on October 31 after spending 52 days in jail. After his arrest, Bhuvaneswari, who manages the family-owned company Heritage Foods, came out in public to participate in various protest programmes to mobilise support for her husband.

