Chandrababu, Nitish will not rely on Congress: Ex-K'taka CM Bommai

Bengaluru, June 5 Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar -- two key leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- will not rely on the Congress as Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses the political acumen to handle any situation.

Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party won 16 Lok Sabha seats while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United bagged 12 Parliamentary seats.

Chandrababu Naidu is also set to return as Andhra Pradesh CM as his party got 135 out of the total 175 seats in the Assembly.

Both Chandarababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were present at the NDA meeting held in Delhi during which a unanimous resolution was passed to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance, ensuring a third term in office for PM Modi.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bommai, who won from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, said: "Narendra Modi is becoming Prime Minister for the third time. There is confidence that he will handle any situation." "

Bommai said the Congress relied on allies and not its own strength.

He said the BJP's alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular in Karnataka has worked well and "we received a significant number of votes".

"I have been elected to the Lok Sabha under very special circumstances. I contested as per the guidance of the Prime Minister and senior party leaders. Their calculations have been correct," Bommai said.

