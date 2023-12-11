Chandrababu, Telangana DyCM visit KCR at hospital

Hyderabad, Dec 11 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday called on former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a hospital in Hyderabad.

They separately met the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President, who is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Both the leaders enquired about KCR’s health and expressed their wishes for his speedy recovery.

Naidu sat on a chair by the bedside and had a word with KCR.

KCR also enquired about the wellbeing of Naidu.

Doctors explained to him about the surgery and his present condition.

When Vikramarka met KCR, the latter shook hand with him and congratulated on him over Congress' victory and his assuming office as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Actor Prakash Raj also called on KCR and expressed his wishes for his early recovery. He also met KCR’s son and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, daughter K. Kavitha and other family members.

Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president R. S. Praveen Kumar and other leaders also called on KCR.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had Sunday called on KCR.

KCR suffered a hip fracture after he slipped and fell in the bathroom at his farmhouse at Erravalli on the night of December 7. He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital, where he underwent hip replacement surgery on December 8. Doctors said KCR was recovering fast after the surgery and he may be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor