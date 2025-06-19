Chandrasekaran misses TCS AGM amid Air India tragedy, Keki Mistry chairs meet

Bengaluru, June 19 Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran was absent from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday.

This marked his second straight absence from shareholder meetings of the Tata Group, as he also missed the AGM of Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday.

TCS's Company Secretary Yashaswin Sheth informed shareholders that Chandrasekaran could not attend the meeting due to "some exigencies".

While no official reason was provided, reports suggest his absence is linked to the tragic crash involving an Air India flight, a Tata Group company, which was flying from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick last week.

The accident resulted in the death of at least 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew members.

Chandrasekaran, who became the Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 after serving as the CEO of TCS for eight years, has been closely monitoring the situation since the crash.

"In his absence, the company’s board elected Independent Director Keki Mistry to chair the AGM," Sheth added.

Addressing the gathering, Mistry called it a difficult time for the Tata Group.

He said the tragedy was beyond words and expressed deep sorrow over the lives lost.

"This is a very difficult time for us at the Tata Group. We are all deeply saddened. This is an unimaginable tragedy that has resulted in so many losses of life. Words can be of no consolation right now," Mistry stated.

He added that the Tata Group stands in solidarity with the affected families during this painful time.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the people who have lost their lives. Tata Group stands in solidarity with the affected people in these challenging times," he added.

Before the meeting began, the TCS board observed a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the Air India crash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor