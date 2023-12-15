Chandrasekhar Rao discharged from hospital after hip replacement surgery

Hyderabad, Dec 15 A week after undergoing a hip replacement surgery, former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

He was admitted at the Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda, Hyderabad, on December 8 after suffering a fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli.

The same day he had undergone the hip replacement surgery.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president thanked doctors, nurses and other staff who took care of him at the hospital.

After leaving the hospital, KCR, as he is popularly known, reached his residence at Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills.

Family members welcomed him home with traditional rituals.

BRS MLAs, other leaders and well wishers had gathered to welcome him.

He was seen walking with the help of walkers after reaching home.

According to doctors, KCR had undergone the operation of left total hip replacement. It may take six to eight weeks for recovery.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of various political parties and some leading film stars had visited KCR at the hospital .

As several BRS leaders, workers and well-wishers from various parts of the state were coming to the hospital to see him, he had appealed to people not to visit as this will cause inconvenience to other patients.

KCR said he would soon recover and will be in the midst of people.

After losing power to the Congress party early this month, the BRS chief was staying at his farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district.

He had met newly-elected MLAs of the party and other leaders and also people who came to farmhouse from his native village Chintamadaka in the same district.

