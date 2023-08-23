Chandrayaan-3 landing: Assam school-colleges to remain open till 6 p.m. to arrange live stream

Guwahati, Aug 23 Assam educational institutes including school and colleges will remain open till 6 p.m. on Wednesday for live streaming the soft landing of Chandrayaan -3 spacecraft, officials said.

An officer of the state education department told IANS: "An order related to this was issued to the school and college authorities in the state. They have been asked to keep the institutes open till the evening and arrange live streaming of the landing of India’s lunar spacecraft."

The official order mentioned, “This to inform that India’s pursuit of space exploration which reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, which is poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. This eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023 starting from 5.20 pm. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO website, ISRO’s YouTube Channel and DD National TV Channel.”

“All schools and educational institutions across the state are requested to open the school until 6 p.m. and organise the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises,” the order added.

