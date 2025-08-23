Chandrayaan-3's feat unprecedented, proved 21st C belongs to India: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Aug 23 The feat achieved by the Chandrayaan-3 mission was unprecedented, and it proved that the 21st century belongs to India, said Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, Puri greeted the nation on National Space Day and expressed his “gratitude to all the scientists dedicated to making India a space superpower”.

“Today is a day of pride for India. Two years ago, on this very day, our great scientists achieved a world record by successfully performing a soft landing of 'Chandrayaan-3' on the moon,” Puri said.

“With this success, India became the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon's surface and the first country to attempt such a feat on the moon's south pole. This unprecedented achievement proved that the 21st century belongs to India,” he added.

With Chandrayaan-3, India also became the fourth country, after the US, China, and Russia, to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Remembering the mission, Dr S. Somanath, former ISRO chief, said: “Chandrayaan-3, Vikram’s gentle landing -- etched forever in memory. The control centre screens still glow with pride”.

It was “a game-changing moment for India,” said Somanath, who as the ISRO chairman spearheaded the mission.

Meanwhile, P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, hailed India’s space journey as a shining example of collective resolve by ministries, states, industries, scientists, and startups.

Speaking at the National Space Meet 2.0 hosted by ISRO, he lauded the national space agency for creating a vibrant ecosystem by mentoring youth and startups, while reforms such as spectrum allocation, venture capital funds, and technology transfer have made India’s space sector scalable, innovative, and resilient.

"India’s space journey is about empowering citizens, bridging divides, and building a self-reliant nation. As we march towards Viksit Bharat 2047, space will be one of the strongest enablers of growth and transformation," Mishra said.

