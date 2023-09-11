Chandy Oommen’s tryst with Puthuppally begins after 53 years of Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 11 On Monday at 10 a.m., Chandy Oommen walked into Kerala Legislative Assembly amid claps and took his oath as a legislator.

He took the oath in the name of God and after signing in the register, he walked up to the Speaker A.N.Shamseer and then shook hands with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and all those seated in the front row of the house.

Voting to Puthuppally election took place on September 5 after his father Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for a record 53 years starting from 1970, passed away on July 18.

And when votes was counted on September 8 Chandy Oommen won with a record breaking majority of 37,719 votes.

On Monday morning, he visited the local church and a temple, and then prayed before Chandy’s picture at his house and took blessings of his mother.

Now, all eyes are on his first speech and in all likelihood, it will come on Monday when the assembly decided to take up the adjournment motion moved by the Congress-led opposition, the explosive Solar scam case accused complaint that she was sexually exploited by Chandy, was dismissed by the CBI and Chandy has been exonerated.

CBI’s closure report in the case surfaced on Sunday giving the Congress a huge ammunition to take on the Vijayan government, which Congress feels was used to politically target him.

