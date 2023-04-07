Changes in NCERT textbooks made with aim of saffronising them, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

New Delhi [India], April 7 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that the decision to remove a few chapters and sections from the NCERT textbooks was taken with the aim of promoting "saffronization".

Taking to Facebook, Vijayan said, "The decision to remove a few chapters and sections from the NCERT textbooks with a political intention is not only a denial of history but also objectionable."

"Historical facts cannot be rejected by cutting out what is inconvenient to them from textbooks.

It is clear that the aim of such measures is to complete the saffronization of the textbooks," he added.

He further stated, "The section on Gandhi's assassination and the subsequent ban on the RSS was omitted from the 12th-class political science textbook."

On Tuesday, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Director Dinesh Prasad Sakl clarified that chapters on Mughals had not been 'dropped' from CBSE books, and said that it's a "lie".

"It's a lie. (Chapters on) Mughals have not been dropped. There was a rationalisation process last year because due to COVID, there was pressure on students everywhere," the NCERT director told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor