Channi trying to blame Punjab Governor for delay in regularisation of contractual employees, alleges SAD

Attacking Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to put the blame on Governor Banwarilal Purohit for delaying the implementation of the law to regularise contractual employees.

"Channi's lies have been caught. People have come to know that he is a 'dramebaaz CM'. He is now trying to put the blame on the Governor to safeguard himself from public ire. But he will not be able to escape them", alleged SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday.

"CM Chaani only talks about promises instead of any actual work," he claimed.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema alleged that Punjab Chief Minister was indulging in 'fraud' with the common people of the state. "He is only concerned about the upcoming election. He declares government programmes without even knowing how it is implemented", said Cheema.

"He has put up banners on Punjab roads declaring that he has regularised jobs. So if the file is still lying with the Governor without sanction, how could he put up those banners? He has taken credit for something without constitutional provisions", claimed Cheema.

He further demanded Channi's resignation for making false promises to the people.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor