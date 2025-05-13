Chaos at Bhubaneswar Wedding as Woman Accuses Groom of Betrayal, Police Called to Venue (Watch Video)

A wedding celebration in Bhubaneswar turned into a scene of high drama and chaos after a woman stormed the venue, accompanied by police, accusing the groom of betrayal and mental harassment. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The incident occurred on Sunday night within the jurisdiction of Dhauli Police Station. The woman claims that the groom had allegedly promised to marry her and was previously engaged to her. However, without informing her, he married another woman, prompting the aggrieved woman to act.

Eyewitnesses report that the woman arrived at the wedding reception with police officials and publicly confronted the groom in front of guests. In the video circulating online, she is seen physically attacking the groom while bystanders attempt to intervene.

Woman disrupts wedding reception in Bhubaneswar, accuses groom of betrayal#odisha#Bhubaneswarpic.twitter.com/93FSXrf1Ch — Karthick Chandrasekar (@kart997) May 13, 2025

The woman alleged that the groom had been in a long-term relationship with her and had promised marriage. She further claimed that he had taken Rs. 5 lakh from her during their relationship. She accused him of mental harassment and breaking off the relationship without any explanation. According to her statement, the groom had been ignoring her calls and messages in the days leading up to the wedding.

The unexpected confrontation caused confusion and panic among guests, eventually forcing the groom to leave the stage. Police took him to the station for questioning following the complaint. Authorities have confirmed that an official complaint has been filed and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.