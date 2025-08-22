Chaos at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Event Days After Attack (Watch Video)

A days after an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, another disturbance occurred at her public event in Gandhinagar on Friday. A man reportedly created a ruckus but was immediately removed from the venue by security personnel. Officials have not confirmed the identity or origin of the person.

#WATCH | Delhi | Police have caught two separate individuals who were suspected of creating a ruckus near the venue of an event being attended by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in Gandhi Nagar pic.twitter.com/Iw2BFpJHFR — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

The CM already had Z-plus security. Following the incident, CRPF personnel were added to her protection detail.

This was Gupta’s first public appearance since the attack. She attended a program marking the 50th anniversary of the Ashok Bazar Association in Gandhinagar. Security at the event was significantly increased. CRPF, Delhi Police, and Tripura police personnel were deployed. A special D-area was set up with around a dozen security staff. Video footage of the incident shows security personnel taking the man away from the venue.

During the event, Gupta announced a fund of Rs 15 crore for Gandhinagar residents. The money will be used to repair damaged roads in the market and provide parking for 1,000 vehicles under the elevated road.

The chief minister also officially appointed Arvinder Singh Lovely as the chairman of the Yamuna Par Development Board.