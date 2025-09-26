Chaos at Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation meet as Congress councillors disrupt proceedings

Jaipur, Sep 26 The eighth general body meeting of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation on Friday descended into chaos, with Congress councillors storming the floor, climbing onto tables, tearing copies of resolutions, and shouting slogans.

The uproar forced the session, which began at 12.15 p.m., to be adjourned indefinitely after barely two hours.

The meeting’s official agenda was to discuss GST reforms and the government’s push for One Nation, One Election.

However, the debate quickly derailed after opposition councillors demanded that the House instead address pressing civic issues such as water supply, roads, and sanitation in Jaipur. From the outset, tensions ran high.

As discussions on GST reforms opened, Congress opposition leader Rajiv Chaudhary interrupted, arguing that the matter was irrelevant to city governance.

“If GST is to be debated, it should be done in a park. The House must focus on the city’s development,” he declared.

His remarks were met with loud counter-slogans from BJP councillors, who voiced their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The situation escalated when Congress Deputy Leader Bharat Meghwal attempted to present facts on civic problems. Mayor Soumya Gurjar stopped him mid-speech.

The interruption angered Congress councillors further, who accused the Mayor of silencing the opposition. After a brief 10-minute adjournment, proceedings resumed, but the confrontation continued. Congress said BJP councillors were allowed to speak, while Congress members were repeatedly denied the floor.

Enraged, Congress councillor Karan Sharma tore a copy of the resolution and stormed out of the House, prompting other members of his party to join in slogan shouting.

The uproar highlighted deep political rifts in the Corporation, with both sides accusing each other of stalling civic governance.

While BJP members defended the agenda, Congress councillors insisted that the House had been reduced to a “political platform” instead of addressing the city’s needs.

With the meeting adjourned indefinitely, key discussions remain pending, and no immediate date for resumption has been announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor