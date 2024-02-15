Chaos in K’taka Council as CM accuses BJP members of goondaism amid questions on budget allocations

Bengaluru, Feb 15 The Karnataka Legislative Council turned chaotic following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah labelling BJP members as hooligans on Thursday.

The Chief Minister made the statement when BJP members objected to his remarks on bias in budget allocations by the Centre.

The trouble began when Siddaramaiah was answering a question by Congress member UB Venkatesh on devolution of taxes.

Siddaramaiah claimed that Karnataka was in the second position in terms of tax collection in the country, but in turn, the state’s share from the Centre was decreasing.

“Though the size of the Union Budget doubled, the share of Karnataka has not increased,” he said.

The BJP MLAs began raising objections to his comments.

Siddaramaiah asked the BJP members to speak once he completed his speech, however, when they continued making their objections, he stated, “I won’t fear goondaism. Seven crore people are watching. If you are standing up, it means you have committed a mistake.”

Following the chaos, the council session was adjourned. Miffed by the objections from BJP council members, CM Siddaramaiah questioned them, asking if they were indulging in hooliganism.

“You are goondas. I won’t bow down to your hooliganism,” he stated.

The LoP in the Council, Kota Srinivas Poojari, questioned Siddaramaiah, asking who made the gesture of inviting the Opposition to a fight in the past. “Now you are alleging goondaism against us,” he added.

Siddaramaiah became furious and stated, “You are goondas. I won’t fear you. I am telling the truth. The people are cursing you. My tax is my right.”

The BJP members started raising slogans that they were against the “goonda Congress government.”

