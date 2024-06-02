Char Dham Yatra 2024: Devotees Enjoy Seamless Darshan at Kedarnath Dham, Says Rudraprayag Police

Amidst the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, devotees at Kedarnath Dham enjoyed a smooth and seamless darshan experience, due to the assistance provided by the Rudraprayag police. Taking to its official X handle, the Rudraprayag police posted, "Today, on June 2, 2024, the devotees who reached Shri Kedarnath Dham are being given darshan in a smooth manner by making them stand in queues."

The police stated that the deployment of security personnel is conducted to ensure cooperation and maintain safety. "Security personnel are deployed at every point and at a fixed distance in the line system for cooperation and security," the police said. The Rudraprayag Police also advised the devotees to come on Kedarnath Dham Yatra only after completing their registration. Notably, the Uttarakhand government has made registration mandatory for all pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra. The state Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on May 22 issued an advisory for mandatory registration. with offline registration being stopped in Haridwar and Rishikesh, now devotees can come to the Chardham Yatra only after online registration.



According to an official release, this step has been taken keeping in mind the safety and convenience of the pilgrims.

As per the advisory, pilgrims have been asked to come to the Yatra only after registration. If they come without registration, they can be stopped at the barrier or checkpoint. And if this happens, they will have to face great inconvenience.

Travellers have been advised to come to the Yatra only on the scheduled date after registration. Go on the same route as the Dham you are coming to visit.

Tour and travel agencies arranging the trip have also been asked to ensure whether the passengers have registered or not.

Raturi had sent a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all the states and union territories of the country, informing them that the state government had implemented the compulsory reservation system for the devotees coming for Chardham Yatra.

"The Government of Uttarakhand has implemented a system of compulsory registration for all pilgrims intending to undertake the Chardham Yatra. This measure aims to streamline the pilgrimage process and ensure the safety and convenience of the devotees," the Chief Secretary said in her letter.

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.