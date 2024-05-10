Char Dham Yatra 2024: Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples Open Today for Devotees, Click Here For Complete Details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2024 08:01 AM2024-05-10T08:01:00+5:302024-05-10T08:03:29+5:30
The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand began today with the opening of the Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrines at 6:55 AM. However, unlike previous years, the Badrinath temple will open its doors on May 12th. Temperatures at the pilgrimage sites remain low, ranging from 0 to 3 degrees Celsius during the day and dropping below freezing at night.
Despite the harsh conditions, around 10,000 pilgrims have already reached Gaurikund, 16 kilometers before Kedarnath Dham. Gaurikund's lodging has been fully booked for the past two days.
#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: The doors of one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, Shri Kedarnath Dham open with full rituals and Vedic chanting with the chanting of 'Har Har Mahadev' by the devotees. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, present for the opening.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, present for… pic.twitter.com/MBRnJhxdH8
Limited Pilgrim Numbers for 2024 Season
Following a record-breaking 55 lakh pilgrims in 2023, the Uttarakhand Police and Tourism Department have implemented a daily limit on the number of visitors for the Chardham Yatra this year. A maximum of 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Kedarnath Dham. Badrinath Dham will have a capacity of 16,000 pilgrims per day. Yamunotri will accommodate 9,000 pilgrims daily.Gangotri will allow 11,000 daily visitors.
Enhanced Medical Facilities
For the first time, over 400 doctors, including 256 emergency medical officers and specialists, are stationed along the Chardham Yatra route. The Uttarakhand Health Department advises pilgrims to plan a minimum seven-day trip to allow their bodies to adjust to the fluctuating temperatures.
Improved Connectivity
Pilgrims will now have access to 4G and 5G networks throughout the Kedarnath track. Four new towers have been installed to provide this improved connectivity, addressing connectivity issues experienced last year. Wi-Fi at the temple will also be readily available.
Limited Online Pooja Booking
Online puja booking for the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines will be available only until June 30th. The cost for Shrimad Bhagwat Path is set at Rs 51,000, while Mahaabhishek puja is Rs 12,000.
Opening Dates of Other Shrines
- Badrinath Dham: May 12th at 6:00 AM
- Hemkund Sahib (Sikh pilgrimage site): May 25th
- Dwitiya Kedar Shri Madmaheshwarji: May 20th
- Tritiya Kedar Tungnath Ji: May 10th
- Bhavishya Badri (Panch Badri): May 12th