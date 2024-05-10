Char Dham Yatra 2024: Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples Open Today for Devotees, Click Here For Complete Details

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand began today with the opening of the Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrines at 6:55 AM. However, unlike previous years, the Badrinath temple will open its doors on May 12th. Temperatures at the pilgrimage sites remain low, ranging from 0 to 3 degrees Celsius during the day and dropping below freezing at night.

Despite the harsh conditions, around 10,000 pilgrims have already reached Gaurikund, 16 kilometers before Kedarnath Dham. Gaurikund's lodging has been fully booked for the past two days.

#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: The doors of one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, Shri Kedarnath Dham open with full rituals and Vedic chanting with the chanting of 'Har Har Mahadev' by the devotees.



Limited Pilgrim Numbers for 2024 Season

Following a record-breaking 55 lakh pilgrims in 2023, the Uttarakhand Police and Tourism Department have implemented a daily limit on the number of visitors for the Chardham Yatra this year. A maximum of 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Kedarnath Dham. Badrinath Dham will have a capacity of 16,000 pilgrims per day. Yamunotri will accommodate 9,000 pilgrims daily.Gangotri will allow 11,000 daily visitors.

Enhanced Medical Facilities

For the first time, over 400 doctors, including 256 emergency medical officers and specialists, are stationed along the Chardham Yatra route. The Uttarakhand Health Department advises pilgrims to plan a minimum seven-day trip to allow their bodies to adjust to the fluctuating temperatures.

Improved Connectivity

Pilgrims will now have access to 4G and 5G networks throughout the Kedarnath track. Four new towers have been installed to provide this improved connectivity, addressing connectivity issues experienced last year. Wi-Fi at the temple will also be readily available.

Limited Online Pooja Booking

Online puja booking for the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines will be available only until June 30th. The cost for Shrimad Bhagwat Path is set at Rs 51,000, while Mahaabhishek puja is Rs 12,000.

