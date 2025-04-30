Char Dham Yatra 2025 Begins Today: Watch Live Streaming of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams Opening on Akshaya Tritiya

The annual Char Dham Yatra 2025 is set to begin from today (April 30), with the opening doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The doors of Kedarnath Dham are scheduled to open on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4. The government and administration have completed all the security measures and the necessary needs for the pilgrimage. The ceremonial palanquin of Goddess Ganga will be sent off for Gangotri Dham on Wednesday. As per the rituals, the palanquin will stay for the night at Bhairav Temple in Bhairavghati.

The temple gates of Gangotri will be open at 10.30 am today with traditional prayers and Vedic chants from sadhus. The palanquin of Goddess Yamuna will depart from Kharasali on Wednesday morning for Yamunotri Dham, where the temple gates will be opened at 11.55 am today.

Many devotees are unable to visit and witness the opening portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams due to health issues or busy lifestyles. However, one can watch the opening ceremony of Gangotri and Yamunotri live streaming from Uttarkashi via the YouTube channel.

Watch Live Broadcast of Gangotri Dham Opening Ceremony Here

Watch Live Broadcast of Yamunotri Dham Opening Ceremony at 11.30 AM

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand administration has been directed to check the health of the horses and only allowed to deploy healthy animals for travel after the health inspection. This year, 4,300 horse-mule operators were set to provide services on the Kedarnath and Yamunotri trekking routes. As per the TOI report, a total of 2,493 horse operators have registered to date for Kedarnath Dham, and for Yamunotri Dham, over 3,700 horses and mules have been registered.