Char Dham Yatra 2025: First Group of Devotees Departs From Haridwar (Watch Video)

The first group of devotees left from Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Tuesday morning for the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to begin from April 30, 2025. The portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams are set to open on Wednesday, whereas the gates of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham, which is scheduled to open on May 4.

The live broadcast of the opening of Gangotri Dham would be available on May 30 from 10 am to 11 am, while the live streaming of Yamunotri Dham will be available from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on Akashvani. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said road connectivity has been ensured, repair works of roads have been completed. Preparations regarding the drinking water, electricity, and toilets are also complete.

Giving the update on security for devotees Shankar said, "We have also made police sectors at every 10 km, where police will be patrolling with walkie-talkie."

Shankar informed the news agency PTI that offline registration for the yatra started on April 28. "A Total of 3,000 registrations have been done. We have not put any bar on the number of devotees. 25-30 mobile teams have been made for registration of senior citizens, women, and children."

Devotee Sunita Pandey told ANI, "We are going on the Char Dham Yatra, and it's a very good feeling. We are starting from Haridwar today. We are all very excited. I hope our yatra will be safe. The government has made good arrangements here."