Char Dham Yatra 2025: Over 1.6 Million Devotees Join, Kedarnath Draws 6.5 Lakh in 30 Days

In a remarkable display of faith and devotion, the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra has attracted immense enthusiasm from devotees across India and overseas. Since the commencement of the pilgrimage, over 1.6 million devotees have flocked to the revered Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib. Notably, Kedarnath Dham has witnessed unprecedented crowds, with more than 650,000 visitors arriving in just 30 days following the doors' opening on May 2. This surge in attendance highlights the deep spiritual connection and devotion that continues to draw pilgrims to these sacred sites.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, and those of Badrinath on May 4. One of the most revered temples in the country, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, Kedarnath draws countless devotees and visitors from across the country. The high-altitude shrines remain shut for six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing at the onset of winter (October or November).

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November. It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). Some devotees even do a Do Dham Yatra or a pilgrimage to two shrines, Kedarnath and Badrinath, as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website.

The Char Dham Yatra, or pilgrimage, is a tour of four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations, as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website