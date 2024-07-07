Char Dham Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Heavy Rain Forecast In Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rains in Uttarakhand on Sunday, July 7. Amid the highest degree of warning equivalent to a red alert in the state, the authorities temporarily suspended the Chardham yatra, reported PTI.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey issued an order in this regard late Saturday and urged pilgrims en route to the temples to avoid proceeding further and stay where they are. He appealed to pilgrims not to travel beyond Rishikesh in view of the weather department's heavy rain forecast and landslides on various routes.

Pilgrims have been advised to proceed further only when the weather is clear.The IMD on Saturday issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in all the districts of Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. Over the past few days, heavy showers have triggered landslides in the hills in several parts of Uttarakhand. As a result, the highway leading to Badrinath has been blocked at several points due to debris tumbling down from the hills.