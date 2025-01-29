Charge sheet filed against JMM MP Mahua Maji for poll code violation

Ranchi, Jan 29 The Jharkhand Police have filed a charge sheet against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji in a case related to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The charge sheet was submitted in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ranchi. The court has taken cognisance of the matter and scheduled a hearing for February 15.

The case originates from the recently held Assembly elections, in which Mahua Maji was in the fray from the Ranchi Assembly seat as a JMM candidate. BJP candidate and sitting MLA C.P. Singh's polling agent, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, had filed a complaint against her, alleging a breach of the Model Code of Conduct.

Based on this complaint, Ranchi Zone CO Munshi Ram registered an FIR in November at the Hindpiri police station. Following an investigation, the police concluded that the allegations were valid and subsequently filed a charge sheet.

According to the FIR, Ranchi's Assistant Returning Officer and Zonal Officer conducted an inquiry on November 7, 2024, around 5 p.m. regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

The investigation revealed that posters and banners promoting Mahua Maji were illegally placed on government electricity poles at several locations, including Bada Talab Mor, Mangal Chowk, Marwari College, and Hindpiri’s Teesri Gali Budhiya Bagan area. These materials were later removed and confiscated by the police.

Displaying election-related posters and banners on public infrastructure without prior permission constitutes a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In a separate case of Model Code violation, Jharkhand’s Labour, Employment, and Skill Development Minister, Sanjay Prasad Yadav, appeared before the Dumka court on Wednesday. During the hearing in the court of SDJM Mohit Chaudhary, the statement of a witness was recorded.

This case is related to the 2014 Assembly elections and was registered at Pathargama police station in Godda district.

