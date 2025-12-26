Charge sheet filed against key aide of fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet against Manoj Yadav alias Kaira, a key member of the crime syndicate headed by fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, officials said on Friday.

The action is part of an intensified crackdown on organised crime and gangster networks operating in Delhi and neighbouring states.

The chargesheet was filed after a detailed investigation by the Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) of the Crime Branch, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Indora under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police Mangesh Kashyap.

Manoj Yadav was arrested on October 7, 2025, in connection with FIR No. 165/24 registered at the Crime Branch police station.

He is currently lodged in judicial custody under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act. Police said Yadav was a close confidant of Kapil Sangwan and played a crucial role in the gang’s extortion and violence operations.

According to investigators, Yadav supplied sensitive information about businessmen and property dealers to the syndicate, enabling extortion calls and intimidation. He also acted as a key facilitator by arranging and delivering illegal firearms to shooters involved in targeted attacks and murders.

Police said the Kapil Sangwan syndicate has evolved over the years from revenge killings and armed robberies between 2015 and 2016 to a sophisticated organised crime network involved in extortion, contract killings and targeted shootings between 2021 and 2024.

The gang allegedly generated large illegal assets through extortion rackets, coercive land dispute settlements and by maintaining shooters, logistics and safe hideouts.

Yadav, a known bad character of Jafarpur police station, was initially involved in bootlegging in the Najafgarh area before joining the gang to establish dominance. He has at least seven previous criminal cases against him, including murder and bootlegging.

He has also been linked to multiple cases, including a Gurugram land dispute intimidation case, a murder case in Paschim Vihar East where he allegedly supplied weapons to shooters, and an extortion-related case in Najafgarh.

“Further investigation of the case is still ongoing for apprehending other members of the syndicate,” said DCP Harsh Indora.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor