Charge sheet filed against SP, BSP leaders in gang-rape case

Lalitpur (UP), Jan 24 The Lalitpur police have filed a charge sheet against former district presidents of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj (BSP), among others, in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl.

The teenager had registered a police complaint in October last year, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted for over four years. Her father, who used to run a transport business, is among 10 family members booked for the alleged crime.

"On the basis of the evidence collected, we filed a charge sheet recently against 19 persons, including the girl's father and local political leaders. Except for two accused, 17 persons are lodged in jail," a senior police officer said.

The police said the teenager came to the police station along with her mother on October 12 to file the complaint.

According to the police, she alleged that her father raped her when she was 14 years old after forcibly showing her pornographic videos.

He then allegedly started taking her to different hotels and fields where multiple people raped her. The girl told the police her father had threatened her to remain mum.

