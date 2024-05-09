Chartered flight with several Indians sent back to Dubai from Jamaica over document concerns: MEA

A chartered flight that had several Indians on board was sent back to Dubai from Jamaica on May 7 as local authorities were not satisfied with the documents. passengers carrying.

"We are given to understand that a chartered flight from Dubai landed in Jamaica, Kingston. There were several Indians on board. They had prior travel and hotel bookings. However, local authorities were not satisfied with their documents. They were sent back to Dubai on May 7," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing while responding to media queries.

Also Read : - Karnataka 10th Result Topper 2024: Ankita Basappa Tops SSLC With Perfect Score

Watch Video:

#WATCH | "We are given to understand that a chartered flight from Dubai landed in Jamaica with several Indians onboard. They had prior travel and hotel bookings. However local authorities were not satisfied with their documents. They were sent back to Dubai on 7th May," says MEA… pic.twitter.com/sjUtcG4vFo — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

He said the local authorities were not satisfied with them as tourists. According to reports in the local media in Jamaica, 253 foreigners arrived in Jamaica last week but were refused entry by immigration officials. The reports citing the Ministry of National Security on Monday said arrangements were in place to supervise the departure of the German-registered aircraft USC GmbH.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor