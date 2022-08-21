Chattisgarh: Nineteen Kondagaon youth trained by ITBP selected for 'Bastar Fighters'

The hard work and support and regular training provided by the 29th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh have yielded results for many Chhattisgarh youth as 19 of them have been selected for joining the newly formed 'Bastar Fighters' unit of the state police.

Results declared on August 15, 2022 reflected the names of 19 out of 136 ITBP trained youth who were finally made their positions in the merit list and selected for the 'Bastar Fighters' Aarakshak Bharti 2021-22.

The list includes 13 men and 6 women candidates while 1 woman candidate is placed under the waiting list.

The 'Bastar Fighters' has been formed to ensure security from left-wing extremists in seven districts of the Bastar area of Chhattisgarh.

The ITBP personnel of 29th Battalion ITBP trained these local youth at its Company Operating Bases at Farasgaon, Munjmeta, Jhara and Dhaudai in Kondagaon District which are considered as one of the highly left-wing extremism hit areas in Chhattisgarh.

It has recuited 2,100 constables comprising 300 from each of the seven districts during the latest recruitment process in 2021-22.

( With inputs from ANI )

