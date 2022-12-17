Chattishgarh: Naxalites kill villager in Dantewada

A villager was killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer and his body was dumped at Malewali Chowk area of the Naxal-infested Dantewada district in Chattisgarh on Friday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Jairam Kashyap.

He was abducted two days back on his way to Kachnar and was in the custody of the Naxalites for two days.

Several Naxalite pamphlets were also recovered from the area where the body was found, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari.

( With inputs from ANI )

