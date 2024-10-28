Cheating case: K’taka HC orders release of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother

Bengaluru, Oct 28 Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered the release of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother Gopal Joshi and also issued a stay on the FIR registered against him.

The court has also stayed further proceedings in the case.

Gopal Joshi and others were arrested in connection with allegations of demanding Rs 2.5 crore and taking Rs 25 lakh for securing the BJP ticket from a political leader from a reserved constituency in north Karnataka.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna delivered the verdict.

The order was given to release Joshi’s nephew Ajay Joshi. Gopal Joshi and Ajay Joshi filed the petition seeking quashing of FIR against them.

The bench noted that the accused have confessed that they took money. However, they have undertaken to return the entire amount.

Sunita Chouhan, wife of former MLA Devanand Chouhan, had filed a police complaint alleging that Gopal Joshi had taken Rs 25 lakh promising ticket from the BJP. She charged that Gopal Joshi failed to get the ticket and refused to return the money.

The complaint was lodged at Basaveshwaranagar police station in Bengaluru against Gopal Joshi and Pralhad Joshi’s sister Vijayalakshmi. The Congress leaders had alleged the role of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and demanded his resignation.

The complainant Sunita Chouhan had clarified that there is no role of Pralhad Joshi in the entire episode.

Reacting to the FIR against his brother in Bengaluru, Pralhad Joshi also clarified that he has no connection with him or the case of cheating linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and dubbed the Congress' demand for his resignation as foolishness.

"First and foremost, I do not have a sister. My mother had four children, including Gopal Joshi. However, I have had no contact or relationship with Gopal Joshi for the last 32 years," he said.

Pralhad Joshi reiterated that not only Gopal Joshi, but anyone misusing his name for their work does not have his endorsement.

Furthermore, Joshi pointed out that the FIR filed in Bengaluru mentions Vijayalakshmi as his sister. "In reality, I do not have a sister. From all this, it appears obvious that the claims are completely bogus," he added.

