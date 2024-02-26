Cheetahs venturing healthy at Kuno indication of success of project: Bhupendra Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 26 Union Environment and Forests Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Monday said survival of cheetahs and the birth of cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district is an indication that the felines brought to India have adapted to the environment and climate.

Addressing the "Cheetah Mitra" programme, organised by the state Forest Department in Sensaipura area located nearby Kuno, he said said all surviving cheetahs were doing well and venturing in the larger enclosures, which has given end to many apprehensions regarding "Project Cheetah".

On this occasion, he, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, distributed cycles to 350 "Cheetah Mitras" associated with the country’s ambitious project.

"20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park, some of them died due to various reasons, but at present there are 21 big cats here. All cheetahs are venturing here in healthy condition, which means, they have adapted themselves according to the climate. It indicates the 'Project Cheetah' is heading towards success, and we are hopeful that the number of cheetahs will increase in coming days and they will be introduced at some other places as well," the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, the duo laid the foundation of several projects, including redevelopment of Kuno River passing through the national park.

Chief Minister Yadav said youth living in villages located nearby KNP are being provided employment with several projects coming there.

"People living nearby KNP are familiar with forest and animals and they will be inducted into the system step by step. The state government is committed to provide all possible help by developing the entire region," he added.

The first batch of eight cheetahs was brought to India from Namibia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released them at Kuno’s enclosures on his birthday on September 17, 2022. The second batch of 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa on February 18, 2023. Since then, seven of them have died due to various reasons.

