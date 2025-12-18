Chembarambakkam reservoir in Chennai reaches full capacity after three decades, triggering floods

Chennai, Dec 18 Unprecedented inflow from days of relentless rain has pushed the Chembarambakkam Reservoir in Tamil Nadu to its full storage level of 24 feet for the first time in nearly 30 years, resulting in extensive flooding across nearby residential neighbourhoods and prompting large-scale evacuations.

With the reservoir currently holding approximately 3,645 million cubic feet of water, its surroundings are witnessing widespread inundation. Several pockets along the reservoir’s periphery have been submerged, with more than a hundred homes particularly affected in localities near Nandambakkam.

Streets, lanes, and access routes now resemble waterways, isolating entire clusters of houses and cutting off normal mobility.

A significant portion of the affected neighbourhoods remains either partially or fully marooned, compelling families to leave behind their homes and take shelter in safer places. Many have moved in with relatives, while others have taken refuge in community facilities.

Essential daily routines have been severely disrupted, affecting school students, office workers, and daily wage earners who are now unable to navigate through the flooded stretches.

What has alarmed residents most is the unprecedented decision to retain the reservoir at full capacity without regulated release, a departure from the usual practice of gradual discharge that keeps surrounding areas safeguarded.

The prolonged stagnation of water has raised fears of potential health hazards, including possible outbreaks of water-borne diseases.

Waste accumulation, deteriorating sanitation conditions, and the presence of reptiles and insects have only intensified concerns.

The flooding has highlighted longstanding vulnerabilities around the reservoir, where unregulated construction and encroachments have narrowed natural drainage channels.

The present situation, according to officials, is aggravated by the location of several houses built in areas considered unsafe for habitation. Relief efforts are underway, but accessibility issues continue to hinder prompt assistance.

Temporary shelters have been arranged, and authorities are in the process of deploying pumps and other equipment to manage stagnant water.

Meanwhile, experts warn that continued retention of water at full capacity, combined with the likelihood of more rainfall, could worsen the crisis unless the reservoir is carefully regulated.

They stress the need for immediate release of excess water through controlled mechanisms to minimise further inundation and prevent long-term health and environmental fallout.

For now, vast stretches surrounding the Chembarambakkam reservoir remain cut off, with residents anxiously awaiting decisive action to restore some semblance of normalcy.

