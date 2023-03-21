Chemist killed in broad daylight in Bihar

Patna, March 21 Unidentified bike borne assailants killed a prominent chemist and dealer in medical equipment in Bihar's Bettiah city in West Champaran district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Umar Akhtar alias Bulbul, was on the way from Naya Bazar Chowk to Kalibari on a bike.

The police said that the gunmen came from behind and shot him in the head. The local traders took the victim to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

After the murder the attackers waved their firearms in the air and fled from the spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor