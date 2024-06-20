Chenab Rail Bridge: Indian Railways Conducts Trial Run on World's Highest Railway Bridge (Watch Video)

Indian Railways has successfully conducted a trial run on the newly completed Chenab Rail Bridge, now recognized as the world's highest railway bridge, connecting Sangaldan in Ramban district to Reasi. Commencement of rail services on this route is expected shortly.

The impending inspection by Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) D C Deshwal, set for June 27 and 28, marks the concluding phase of the project. Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, assured that all necessary preparations will be finalized ahead of the inspection.

The USBRL project, covering a distance of 272 km, has faced difficulties owing to intricate geological and topographical conditions. Launched in 1997, 209 km of the railway line has been progressively inaugurated. The final 17 km section linking Reasi to Katra is on track for completion by the end of this year, thus integrating Kashmir with the country's railway network.

The Chenab Rail Bridge, towering at 359 meters above the riverbed and surpassing the Eiffel Tower by 35 meters in height, stands as a pivotal element of the USBRL project.