Chennai: 3 arrested for attacking sub-inspector in Ayanavaram

The Ayanavaram Police on Wednesday said that the main attacker of sub-inspector Shankar has been arrested.

The main accused have been identified as Gautham who was driving a two-wheeler, and the other two Surya and Ajith were riding pillion.

Earlier on February 20, SI Shankar who was engaged in vehicle inspection was attacked by a mysterious gang of three people who came on a two-wheeler assaulted him with an iron rod and fled from there, local police said.

A further investigation was carried out by the police based on the footage recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the place of the incident took place.

Earlier, Head Constable Amanuddin, Constables Saravanan and Thirunavukarasu led by Ayanavara Police Assistant Inspector Meena arrested both Gautham and Ajith and an intensive investigation was carried out by police to arrest Surya, police said.

Meanwhile, the absconding attacker Bendu Surya was hiding in the house of his sister Pushpa in Tiruvallur district, and to arrest him assistant inspector Meena led a 4-member special police force of Thiruvalluvar district and rushed to that place, police said.

Police further said, "Accused tried to escape the police and attacked the policemen with a knife but later he was shot by Inspector Meena in the knee."

In the attack Ayanavaram Head Constable Amanuddin and Chief Secretariat Colony Police Station Constable Saravanan were seriously injured, police said.

Moreover, the arrested Surya has been admitted to Kilpakkam Government Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Apart from that, the two constables who were injured in the attack incident have also been admitted to Kilpakkam Government Hospital and undergoing treatment, police said.

Further investigation conducted by the police revealed that 14 cases are pending against accused Surya in various police stations including Pulianthoppu police station, including the incident of attempted murder, and theft of a cell phone and gold chain.

The Ayanavaram police registered a case under Section 3, including an attempt to murder.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

