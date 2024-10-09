Chennai air show: AIADMK files complaint against death of five persons

Chennai, Oct 9 AIADMK has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) calling for a full and independent inquiry into the deaths of five people during the Chennai air show.

AIADMK’s I. S. Inbadurai, in a complaint to NHRC chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, requested a thorough investigation into the deaths of five innocent people and the injuries to many others.

On October 6, Chennai witnessed a spectacular airshow from 11 AM to 1 PM, attended by more than 13 lakh people. While the Greater Chennai Police had earlier stated that 6,500 police officers and 1,500 home guards were deployed for duty, they failed to maintain the crowd resulting in five deaths while over 47 people were admitted to various hospitals.

In the complaint, Inbadurai blamed the state government for poor planning and mismanagement in handling the crowd and traffic.

He stated that while Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and their family were provided with excellent arrangements, including air-conditioned enclosures, the public faced “severe hardships.”

The complainant also pointed out that the Commission had the power to take notice of such incidents, investigate them, and take necessary action against the erring officials responsible for the loss of five lives.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), lashed out at Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, saying that the government and police failed to properly coordinate the air show, which was organised by the Indian Air Force.

The AIADMK leader added: “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The state government earlier informed that arrangements had been made for transportation and basic facilities, but the police force was inadequate to regulate the crowd, and people were put through severe hardships.”

He also noted that in other cities where air shows had been held earlier, such events went off smoothly.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, after the tragedy, said he was in acute pain and grief after learning about the deaths of five people and also announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Stalin also mentioned that proper arrangements had been made to conduct the air show and facilities and administrative assistance were provided as per IAF requirements.

He added that the event was coordinated with the Fire and Rescue Department, Police Department, Chennai Corporation, and Health Department. The Chief Minister further explained that a major stampede was averted due to the arrangements made in coordination with the Fire and Rescue Department, Police, Health, and Chennai Corporation.

