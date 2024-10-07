Chennai Air Show Tragedy: CM Stalin Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation for Families of Victims

Chennai, Tamil Nadu (October 7, 2024): Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the five individuals who died during the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show at Marina Beach on Sunday, October 6. Stalin expressed his deep sorrow over the fatalities, which he attributed to "excessive heat and various medical conditions."

In a statement, he said, “I was in pain and grief knowing that five deaths occurred due to excess heat and other medical reasons. My condolences go to the victims' families and relatives. An ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs each will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund,” as quoted by ANI.

"Arrangements were made to conduct IAF Air Show in Chennai Marina. Facilities and administration assistance was provided as per IAF requirement and demand. Arrangements were made to provide one great event to people of Chennai with the coordination of Fire and Rescue Department, Police Department, Chennai Corporation and Health Department. Because of this stampede was averted. Due to unexpected overcrowding, public suffered after the event in reaching their vehicles and accessing public transport. Next time, we would focus more and arrangements would be done when similar big events are planned," he added.