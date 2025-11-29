Chennai airport cancels 54 flights ahead of Cyclone Ditwah; more disruptions likely as heavy rain forecast

Chennai, Nov 29 Chennai Airport authorities have announced the cancellation of 54 scheduled flights as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and moves steadily towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next 48 hours, airport authorities said the cancellations were necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft.

Cyclone Ditwah, currently positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lankan coastline, is expected to move northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry region in the coming days.

The storm has already strengthened into a severe weather system with wind speeds expected to rise further, prompting widespread alerts and preparedness measures across the State.

Chennai and adjoining districts are forecast to receive intense rain and gusty winds, particularly from Saturday morning onwards, with the IMD warning of potential disruptions to transport, power lines, and essential services.

In view of these conditions, airport officials have suspended operations of all ATR-type regional turboprop flights scheduled between Saturday morning and night.

The cancelled flights include services to Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi, Salem, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jaffna in Sri Lanka.

Both departures and arrivals have been affected, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers to avoid last-minute travel to the airport.

An airport authority representative said the decision was made after assessing the risk posed by cyclonic winds and heavy downpour.

“Operating these ATR aircraft during such severe weather conditions is risky. The decision has been taken with the well-being of passengers and the safety of the flights in mind,” the official said.

ATR aircraft, being smaller turboprop planes, are more susceptible to instability during strong wind conditions compared to larger jets.

Authorities have also cautioned that more cancellations may follow as Cyclone Ditwah approaches landfall.

Passengers have been urged to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates, reschedule their travel plans if necessary, and avoid unnecessary movement during the peak impact hours of the cyclone.

With emergency services on high alert and local administrations preparing for potential flooding, the Chennai Airport’s precautionary suspension of operations underscores the severity of Cyclone Ditwah’s expected impact on Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor