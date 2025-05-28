Chennai: Amusement Park Roller Coaster Gets Stuck Mid-Ride, 36 Passengers Stranded for Hours

A sudden technical glitch in rollercoaster ride left at least 36 people stranded at approximately 150 feet of height at Chennai's universal kingdom amusement park in Injambakkam. This incident took place around 6:50 pm at on Tuesday (May 27)and was rescued after three hours at 10pm. The roller coaster costed around Rs. 600 per person.

Amusement park staff attempted to resolve the issue. Many stranded people felt dizzy and dehydrated due to the lack of water, and they complained about delays in the rescue operation. One victim stated that they were unsure if the staff was adequately equipped for the rescue, noting that fire and rescue services were alerted only after 45 minutes.

After a few hours of struggle, the police and fire and rescue service personnel rescued the stranded people around 10 p.m., and they were given medical assistance.