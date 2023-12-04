Chennai battling heavy rainfall as cyclone 'Michaung' nears Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung, currently intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and directed towards the Andhra coast, has unleashed heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. North coastal areas, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore districts, experienced intense downpours, with Thiruvallur district bearing the maximum impact.

The cyclone is anticipated to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam tomorrow noon. Chennai and its neighbouring districts encountered substantial rainfall overnight, with Meenambakkam recording 196 mm and Nungambakkam receiving 154.3 mm in the 24 hours leading up to 5:30 am today.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, schools, colleges, and government offices in Chennai and three adjacent districts will remain closed today. The state government has also urged private companies to facilitate work-from-home arrangements for employees. Approximately 5,000 relief centres have been established in coastal districts to aid those affected by the torrential rain.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, closely monitoring the situation, emphasized preparedness, stating, "The state machine is ready to face Cyclone Michaung. Ministers and officials are in the field. The public must adhere to the safety protocols provided. I also request that the public should not come out without essential needs until the impact of the storm subsides."

As a precautionary measure, bridge No.14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi has been temporarily closed, leading to the cancellation of six trains departing from Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station, including those bound for Coimbatore and Mysuru. The Southern Railway has assured full refunds for all affected passengers. Fourteen subways have also been closed due to severe waterlogging.

Chennai's airport faced disruptions, with 12 domestic outbound flights and four international flights canceled. Three incoming international flights were diverted to Bengaluru due to adverse weather conditions.

To enhance relief and rescue efforts, authorities have stationed eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and nine State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in affected districts, including Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, and Chengalpattu.

In a proactive move to prevent flooding in low-lying areas, water discharge from the Chembarambakkam reservoir outside Chennai has been reduced to 1500 cusecs.

As the cyclone progresses, residents are urged to stay informed about safety guidelines and adhere to precautionary measures outlined by authorities.