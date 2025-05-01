Chennai: Car Showroom Employee Steals Vehicle After Months of Unpaid Salary

A 44-year-old employee of a car showroom stole a vehicle in exchange for his salary after becoming upset over the owner not paying him for months on Sunday. However, he returned it after some time, the Anna Nagar police arrested the man. Ramesh a resident of Perambur had been working at the showroom for the past one and a half years. On April 27, at about 2 am, He parked his two-wheeler there and drove off in a Maruti car.

But, he soon returned after having a change of heart and parked the car behind the showroom at about 4.15 am, said police. The showroom management, however, on finding the car missing, lodged a complaint with the police after checking CCTV footage. During questioning, Ramesh told police that the management had not paid his salary for several months and often reprimanded him. He apparently wanted to teach those who treated employees unfairly a lesson.

The incident took place at Rajalakshmi Cars, a Maruti dealership located on Third Avenue in J Block, Anna Nagar. Ramesh was produced before a magistrate, who issued a warning and granted him bail.