Chennai civic body ramps up pond restoration, rainwater harvesting parks ahead of monsoon

Chennai, Sep 4 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has intensified efforts to restore water bodies and set up rainwater harvesting parks across the city as part of its preparations for the Northeast monsoon.

Civic officials said on Wednesday that the works are aimed at tackling waterlogging, improving groundwater recharge, and creating usable public spaces.

Restoration of 22 ponds in south Chennai is already underway with support from a non-profit organisation.

In addition, 44 more ponds have been identified for improvement at a cost of Rs 119.32 crore.

A separate plan is in place to restore 41 ponds across Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, and Tondiarpet at an estimated cost of Rs 119.42 crore.

Over the last four years, the GCC has restored 70 ponds at a cost of Rs 144.34 crore.

The city's pond inventory has expanded from 210 to 251, with recent additions, including four new ponds, inside the former Madras Race Club campus at Guindy and two ponds created near the MRTS line at the six-vent culvert.

Simultaneously, the civic body has rolled out 88 rainwater harvesting parks across neighbourhoods at a combined cost of Rs 14.74 crore.

These parks feature redesigned public spaces and playgrounds with recharge pits to help absorb stormwater.

In 2022–23, 57 such parks were set up in areas, including Tondiarpet, Perambur, Anna Nagar, Alandur, and Sholinganallur at a cost of Rs 7.67 crore.

Another 27 parks were completed this year for Rs 6.34 crore, while four more are under progress at an estimated cost of Rs 72.6 lakh.

The projects are being executed under schemes such as Singara Chennai 2.0, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Namakku Naame, and the Asian Development Bank project.

Civic officials said these initiatives have targeted temple tanks, community lakes, and other water bodies, focusing on desilting, bund strengthening, and removal of encroachments.

"The restoration works are not just about aesthetics but about strengthening Chennai's resilience against floods and ensuring sustainable groundwater management," the Corporation said in a statement.

