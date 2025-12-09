Chennai Corporation calls for volunteers to manage cattle sheds; pet licensing sees sharp uptick

Chennai, Dec 9 Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited volunteers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to submit letters of willingness to take up the responsibility of feeding and maintaining cattle housed at the city’s existing and upcoming sheds spread across all 15 zones.

The move is part of the civic body’s broader efforts to address the growing menace of roaming cattle and to improve public safety on city roads. A GCC survey conducted in 2024 revealed that nearly 22,875 cattle are being reared within the city limits. Due to space constraints in residential localities, many of these animals are frequently left to roam on busy streets, often leading to traffic disruptions, accidents, and safety hazards for both motorists and pedestrians.

Following the survey, the civic body intensified enforcement by deploying one cattle-catching vehicle and five catchers in each zone.

The corporation also announced a strict penalty of Rs 10,000 on owners whose cattle are found roaming on public roads. Between 2021 and 2025, the GCC impounded 16,692 cattle and collected fines totalling Rs 4.43 crore, officials said in a release.

As a long-term and sustainable solution, the corporation has begun constructing 17 modern cattle sheds across the 15 zones of Chennai. At present, cattle sheds in Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Royapuram, and Teynampet are operational. These facilities are intended to serve as designated spaces where owners can safely house their cattle instead of allowing them to wander on the streets.

Officials said the initiative aims to strike a balance between safeguarding public safety and ensuring the livelihood of cattle owners.

Meanwhile, pet registration and licensing across the city have also seen a significant rise ahead of the December 14 deadline. The GCC has till Monday evening recorded 96,056 pet registrations on its online portal and issued 49,347 pet licences -- an increase of 5,703 licences compared to November 30.

The corporation vaccinated 956 pets on last Sunday alone, implanted microchips, and issued licences across its six pet clinics located in different parts of the city, along with the Animal Birth Control Centre at Sholinganallur.

Officials reiterated that pet owners who fail to obtain a licence by the December 14 deadline will be liable to pay a fine of ₹5,000.

