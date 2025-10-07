Chennai Corporation issues SOP to clear footpath encroachments, improve pedestrian safety

Chennai, Oct 7 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at clearing footpath encroachments and making pedestrian movement across the city safer and smoother.

The directive, issued by the chief engineer (General), applies to all 15 zones and seeks to standardise the eviction process while improving accountability among field officials.

Under the SOP, assistant engineers in every division must identify and document all types of encroachments on footpaths - including permanent structures, shop extensions, and temporary vendors - and submit the details to their respective assistant executive engineers (AEEs).

AEEs have been directed to ensure that the identified encroachments are removed the very next day, eliminating delays and preventing further congestion on busy stretches.

The new guidelines require assistant engineers to compile detailed eviction lists, excluding designated vending zones, and share them with AEEs for zone-wise planning.

Eviction notices must be served at least a day in advance to those occupying public pathways. Where police protection is needed to manage large crowds or potential resistance, AEEs are instructed to coordinate with local police stations to carry out operations smoothly and safely. After the removal of encroachments, officials must upload before-and-after photographs on the GCC app as proof of action taken.

Debris and other waste materials must be promptly cleared and sent to the Kodungaiyur or Perungudi dump yards to avoid secondary obstruction.

The SOP also emphasises the need for continuous follow-up inspections to prevent re-encroachment.

Officials have been warned that any lapse in implementing these instructions will be treated seriously. While the move is expected to restore footpaths for pedestrians and improve road discipline, concerns have emerged about the impact on informal vendors.

Representatives from the town vending committee have expressed disappointment that the new SOP was rolled out without consulting them or discussing relocation options for those who will lose their vending spots.

The committee has also pointed out delays in convening meetings with the city administration, leaving small traders uncertain about future business spaces.

The GCC is expected to step up eviction drives in the coming weeks under the new guidelines. The challenge will be balancing pedestrian safety and urban order with the livelihood needs of thousands of street vendors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor